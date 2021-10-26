Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €268.93 ($316.39).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €205.25 ($241.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of €195.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €210.87.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

