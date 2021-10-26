RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Raised to $112.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

RLI opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.38. RLI has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. RLI’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in RLI by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 18.0% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

