TD Securities Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $245.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

