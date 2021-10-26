BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$76.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.04.

NYSE STN opened at $55.21 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 166.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 71.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 853.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

