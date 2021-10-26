Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $230.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.48.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

