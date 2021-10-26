MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $105.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.15. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

