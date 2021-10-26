MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $105.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.15. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
