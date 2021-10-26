Vinci’s (VCISY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

Vinci stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

