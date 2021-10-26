Rexel’s (RXEEY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RXEEY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

RXEEY stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

