Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on shares of Sika and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.19.

SXYAY stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. Sika has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

