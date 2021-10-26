Premier (PINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PINC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.