Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRCL stock opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stericycle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Stericycle worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

