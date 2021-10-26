B2Gold (BTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.36. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Insiders sold a total of 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333 over the last ninety days.

BTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.57.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

