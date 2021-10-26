Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,749 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

