Great Western Bancorp (GWB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

