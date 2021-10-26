Head to Head Survey: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) vs. EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EastGroup Properties and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $363.02 million 21.43 $108.36 million $5.38 35.78 One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 8.11 $27.41 million $1.90 16.78

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 30.48% 8.95% 4.25% One Liberty Properties 53.78% 14.79% 5.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EastGroup Properties and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 8 2 0 2.20 One Liberty Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus target price of $171.22, suggesting a potential downside of 11.05%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $30.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. EastGroup Properties pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats One Liberty Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

