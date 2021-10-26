PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $160.07 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 297.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

