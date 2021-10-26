Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J beat Q3 estimates for earnings while missing the same for sales. Its Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. Its Medical Devices segment is demonstrating a recovery after its sales were hurt in the early stages of the pandemic. Sales in Consumer unit are improving. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts are expected in 2021/2022. However, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue. Though J&J has taken meaningful steps to resolve its talc and opioid litigation, they continue to remain an overhang on the stock. J&J’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,021,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

