Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.74

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.74 and last traded at $143.51, with a volume of 2620048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

