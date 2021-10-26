$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

