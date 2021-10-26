Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.68

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.68 and traded as low as $9.53. Educational Development shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 3,364 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

