Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $370.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $345.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Danaher stock opened at $306.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,010 shares of company stock worth $10,673,585 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

