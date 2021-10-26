L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.
AIQUY opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
