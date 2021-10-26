L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

AIQUY opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,167,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

