Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cheuvreux lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.05 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.75%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

