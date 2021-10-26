Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.46.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

