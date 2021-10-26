Crocs’ (CROX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $151.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.