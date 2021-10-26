Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $231.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.30. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

