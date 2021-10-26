Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,774.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

