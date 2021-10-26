Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.