Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferrari stock opened at $231.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.87. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.29 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.73.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

