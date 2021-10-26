Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.070-$2.220 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.