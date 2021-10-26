Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRT opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

