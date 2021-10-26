MKM Partners Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Truist raised their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.93.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. Snap has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,162,336.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.