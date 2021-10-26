Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

