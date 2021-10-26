Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$240.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$300.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$228.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$252.50.

TSE:CJT opened at C$201.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$198.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$186.45. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

