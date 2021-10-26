Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Real Matters and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters stock opened at C$9.46 on Monday. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$9.23 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.44. The company has a market cap of C$754.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,870,086.98.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.