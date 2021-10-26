iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$85.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.56.

IAG opened at C$75.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.99. The company has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$44.54 and a 1 year high of C$75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.6499997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

