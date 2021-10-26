Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.86 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after acquiring an additional 569,192 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.