Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.85 Million

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $898.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.10 million and the lowest is $897.06 million. Plexus reported sales of $913.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Shares of PLXS opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

