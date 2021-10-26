LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

