Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.08 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $902.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

