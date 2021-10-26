$11.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post sales of $11.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.49 billion and the highest is $11.81 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $51.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 billion to $52.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.38 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

