FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $11.20 on Monday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

