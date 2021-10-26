Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BECN. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

