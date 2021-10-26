SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $780.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $743.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $719.78.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $746.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $264.60 and a twelve month high of $759.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.