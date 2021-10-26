Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $346.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.92.

PSA opened at $328.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.61. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

