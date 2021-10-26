Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a $94.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.57.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.16 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

