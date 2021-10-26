The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.12

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.12 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 112.70 ($1.47). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,304,740 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.09.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.54. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.