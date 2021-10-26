Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $10.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $335.91 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.14 and a 200-day moving average of $351.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $209,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $126,928,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

