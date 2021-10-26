Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 632,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile (LON:ROSE)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

