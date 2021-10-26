Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $176.27

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$176.27 and traded as low as C$174.41. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$174.51, with a volume of 1,602 shares traded.

LAS.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$176.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$179.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

